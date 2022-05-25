LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A mass shooting at a Texas elementary school left many families wondering how to talk to their kids and if they are safe inside local schools.
"It's just such a tragedy that it's hard to even describe," Jefferson County Public Schools Superintendent Marty Pollio said Wednesday after 19 young children and two teachers were killed inside Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.
"I'm a father, too and I understand the fear in that. My daughter had to leave for school today. She drives now, but it's still the same. I mean, I have that fear as a parent as well so I clearly understand that, and we'll do everything we can to support them."
Pollio said JCPS schools are locked, and the district is trying to improve the entry process for visitors, like asking for an ID and making sure visitors ring the bells.
Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio addresses media after the school shooting in Texas, saying they need to stay vigilant and do everything they can to keep students safe.
Pollio said there were a lot of "supportive conversations" happening inside JCPS classrooms Wednesday, just two days before the end of the school year.
Dr. Stephan Taylor with Uofl Health — Peace Hospital said the most important thing to do is listen to your kids.
"It's important to have conversations about it," Taylor said. "It's important for us to talk about the things that we feel in the wake of this and to be able to hold those feelings in order to be able to discuss it."
Taylor said sometimes parents or guardians have the tendency to project their own feelings onto kids, even though they may not feel the same way.
"You have to be able to tolerate what they feel," he said. "You have to be able to contain what's going on with the kid regardless of what you feel yourself."
Taylor said "meeting children at their level" is also important after tragedies like this.
"Talk to kids and hear their words. What are you saying? How do they talk about it?" Taylor said. "And talk about it with them in their words. Meet them at their level. I think that's such a crucial thing for us."
Doctors also recommend letting children know they are not alone in their fear and they can talk to their counselors or teachers at school.
