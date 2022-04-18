LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Fern Creek High School's junior ROTC program got a nice welcome back to town Monday with an escort from EMS and firefighters.
The group was in Daytona Beach over the weekend competing in the national championship. The students brought back several pieces of hardware, including the honor of being the No. 1 color guard in the entire country.
It's the 20th time Fern Creek's JROTC has been recognized as the best in the country.
Once inside Monday, the school celebrated the team in the auditorium.
"It's an invigorating experience," said Mikayla Osborne, a junior at Fern Creek. "And it's just really, really happy that after three years of not being able to go to nationals, being able to go this year is just amazing. Three years of practice seriously paid off for all of us."
The group also placed second in the nation in Regulation Drill and Lance Bridge, the groups Drill Commander was honored as the third best commander in the nation.
