LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Preschool students got the chance Friday to release butterflies into the wild.
The students from the Louisville Nature Center's Swallowtail Forest School got to meet nine swallowtail butterflies.
They were all hatched at Idlewild Butterfly Farm and immediately placed in envelopes so they could be transported safely.
The students learned about the life cycle of butterflies before getting to help release them.
"We're providing kids an opportunity to experience nature, to explore nature," Rebecca Minnick, executive director, said. "And for them to specifically release the butterflies is just so beautiful to see the joy on their faces."
The swallowtail butterflies feed on the spice, bush and papaw tree, which are both abundant at the Louisville Nature Center.
