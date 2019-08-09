LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Students at Louisville's Catholic schools won't head back to class until next week, but hundreds of teachers celebrated the new year Friday at the Archdiocese of Louisville's opening school rally.
Educators celebrated mass together at Saint Michael Parish and prayed for the upcoming school year, which begins Wednesday, Aug. 14.
Superintendent Leisa Schulz said students can expect some changes when they return to the classroom.
"We're going to begin a new assessment program this year -- the Measures of Academic Progress (MAP) test," she said. "We're also having a new mathematics standards and curriculum that our students will be experiencing. So in addition to coming back and getting to see friends, those are some of the new things that our students will see this year."
Louisville has about 700 teachers across 40 Catholic elementary schools.
Copyright 2019 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.