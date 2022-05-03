LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Antasia Davis signed a letter of intent Tuesday to play college basketball, something her coach believes makes history at her west Louisville high school.
Antasia will play at Campbellsville University Harrodsburg. In a ceremony Tuesday, Whitney Handley, girls basketball coach at the Academy @ Shawnee, said Antasia is the first Shawnee student to play women's college basketball.
"It's monumental. It actually almost makes me want to cry," Handley said. "Just to be able to send a child to school to play college basketball from the west end — from Shawnee — it's major."
Brian Tribble, the head coach of Campbellsville University Harrodsburg's women's basketball team, said the Harrodsburg campus is one of several CU regional sites. They have their own mascot, The Pioneers.
Several of her teammates and friends showed up to support her at Tuesday's ceremony. She sat with her brother, mom and dad during the signing.
Because Antasia is going to is a Christian school, the signing began with a prayer. Tribble asked Antasia's coaches and family to say some kind words about the player and person she is.
"To connect with (my teammates) outside of school — and not just on the court — it's like sisters," she said. "They're really my sisters."
Antasia wants to study psychology at Campbellsville and plans to become a counselor or therapist. But before her freshman season starts, CU plans to bring Antasia back to help lead a free basketball camp at Shawnee.
"When you have a small school, it's my job to go into these corners and find players that want to be here, want to play college basketball," Tribble said. "This is just tip of the iceberg, and we hope Tay can be the tip of the spear to lead this path."
