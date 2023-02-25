LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Youth representatives from around Louisville met on Saturday to strategize recommendations to made to Mayor Craig Greenberg and Metro Council.
Metro Youth Council is a 26-member group between the ages of 16 to 21 years old who advise elected officials and work to help build community violence prevention. It's the city's inaugural youth advisory board.
On Saturday, the group discussed Violence Prevention Week. Charlie Fitzgerald, a member of the board, said it's important for youth around the city to have equal opportunity.
"Everyone, the youth in Louisville, should be on an equal playing field before anything happens," said Fitzgerald. "There is a gap between the growth of youth, it's not fair to anyone."
Zion Smith said the group draws from diverse backgrounds to address issues in the city and represents youth in Louisville.
"Making sure the youth are heard, to feel like there is hope from Victory Park all the way up to Newburg, across the entire city," Smith said. "If we want progress in our city, if we want gun violence to go down, if we want our cars to stop getting stolen, it's time we have an actual representative at the table."
According to a news release, board members have been meeting regularly since January 2023.
"It shows the whole community coming together on this issue, we're all working together, picking each other's brains trying to find out what the issues are and how to fix them," Fitzgerald said.
