LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A teacher from Madison, Indiana, is one of the top 10 finalists for Indiana Teacher of the Year.
Eric Phagan is an art teacher at Madison Junior High School. Madison Consolidated Schools said he sparks creativity, ingrains community partnerships and gives students opportunities to learn outside the classroom.
The Indiana Teacher of the Year will be announced this fall. The recipient will represent Indiana teachers nationally.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.