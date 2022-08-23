LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A last minute bus cancellation impacted some Bullitt County Schools on Tuesday.
The district said it had to cancel a bus route around 1 p.m. due to a medical emergency.
The cancellation impacted North Bullitt, Hebron Middle School and Brooks Elementary. The district said an unexpected outage of their main communication system delayed notifying families of the cancellations.
This caused some parents like Erin Pryor to end her work day early at WDRB to pick up her step son.
"I had to wrap up what I was doing at work real quick and head out so I could get there in time to pick them up," Pryor said. "So because my husband also works, he's at work. My mother in law works. Who else is gonna go get him at two o'clock in the afternoon?"
The district previously told WDRB around 9,000 students ride the bus. When drivers are short, it's parents responsibility to transport their kids to and from school.
