Middle schoolers in Frankfort are using their voices to spread kindness, reported by LEX18.
Campbell Goins, Avery Bishop, Eleanor Bishop, and Emma Collingsworth from Bondurant Middle School spread kindness throughout the school.
"I just like to make people feel better," Eleanor Bishop said to LEX18.
The school is using a phone number as a hotline that allows students to record uplifting messages and jokes. New messages are recorded on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
"We know that there are kids in our school that aren't always — they don't feel included in the school, and sometimes they don't feel connected," Goins said.
The phone line can be called at 502-661-3001.