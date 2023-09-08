LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville's only historically Black college received a $10,000 boost.
The Molina Healthcare Charitable Foundation and Passport presented a $10,000 check Friday to Simmons College of Kentucky.
The money will be used to provide scholarships for students. The goal is to help close the educational gap for underrepresented minorities in the commonwealth.
According to the Kentucky Council on Postsecondary Education Progress Report, under-represented minorities earn just 13% of Bachelor's degrees in Kentucky.
