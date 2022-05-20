LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A white coat means something to a group of Jefferson County Public Schools (JCPS) seniors.
On Friday, 117 seniors were honored at Moore High School during a ceremony for the school's health sciences academy.
The students walked across the stage as part of the white coat ceremony. The coats are a symbol of completing the program and graduation. Most of the students plan to get a degree in nursing, medicine or another health field.
"We've gotten a lot of different certifications," said Meagan Mills, a senior at Moore High School. "It's been a really cool experience just to have the opportunity to get into doing things that will be in our profession in our future, just kind of getting a step ahead before we go into college."
The students attained either an industry certification or reached academic benchmarks in English and math.
After all the graduates walked across the stage to receive their white coats, they stood up and put their white coats on at the same time.
