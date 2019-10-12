LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Local kids and their families got a chance to check out what Jefferson County Public Schools has to offer at Saturday's Showcase of Schools.
More than 150 schools were represented at the annual showcase, which was held at the Kentucky International Convention Center.
Families could learn about each school across the district, as well as the Academies of Louisville and the district's magnet schools. Many showcase attendees were interested in an academy tailored for middle school girls of color that will launch in the 2020-21 school year, JCPS officials said.
"We've seen a lot of excitement around that, lots of families have been coming to find out more information (on) this program," district spokesperson Renee Murphy said. "The science, technology, engineering, arts and math academy that is going to be open to our middle school students next year."
The JCPS registration and application period opens Oct. 28 and runs through Dec. 18.
