LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) --The mother of the 10-year-old JCPS student who took his own life made a surprise appearance at Jefferson County Public School's first summit for bullying and suicide prevention.
"I am not standing here angry. I want to help," Tami Charles said. "As a parent of a child who has completed suicide in the JCPS system I stand here and say I still 120 percent support JCPS."
Her remarks stunned many in the room and brought some faculty to tears. It's no secret the January death of Seven Bridges prompted the day long training event, as the Kerrick Elementary student was the 8th child in JCPS to take their own life this school year.
"He was ostracized. He was alienated, not only by his classroom but by the adults that were responsible for him," said Seven's mother, Tami Charles, when she spoke unexpectedly in a breakout training session on suicide under the age of 12.
Charles once said Seven was "bullied to death" for wearing a colostomy bag to school. His passing sparked outrage across the country, as it was reported around the world.
"As hurt and devastated as we will eternally be, the collateral beauty that we have and we see, we cannot turn away from," Charles said.
To Charles, the public conversations about suicide prevention and bullying is part of the collateral beauty. She's said she hopes it puts the bullies out of business. Thursday's summit at the Crowne Plaza hotel in Louisville is part of the process.
"He lives on through this," Charles said. "If one child had to be the catalyst to spur something like this, I am glad it is Seven Bridges."
CDC reports say suicides among young people increased 70 percent in the last decade. The 400 principals and counselors in the room were given tools to identify kids and risk and resources to help. Now, they're challenged to act.
"That they will go back to their schools look at the policies and practices in place, and they will convene their teams of teachers and leaders at the school and really examine the way they do things and adjust and create plans on how to support kids," JCPS Superintendent Marty Pollio said. "With the tragedies we've had, obviously, it was a call to action for us."
Keynote speaker Jon Akers did some math & says children are with teachers about 15% of the year and with others 85% of the time. He says it’s up to the parents & teachers to check on the kids and prevent bullying. @WDRBNews pic.twitter.com/A9yvToD8Ec— Lexie Ratterman (@LRatterman_WDRB) March 21, 2019
Keynote speaker Jon Akers from the Kentucky Center for School Safety says to end bullying, everyone has to make an effort -- from educators to parents. He says social media is becoming a tool for bullies and making the problem even worse.
