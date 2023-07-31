LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- New Albany-Floyd County School students return to class Tuesday, and Superintendent Dr. Travis Madison also starts his first day with the district.
He joined WDRB Mornings Monday to give parents an idea of what to expect.
Madison said his biggest focus as the district's new superintendent "is trying to engage myself into the culture of the schools, get to know as many people as I possibly can."
He said he has been meeting with administrators and central office staff to get to know them.
Madison said parents can expect some changes this year, thanks to state lawmakers.
"There's been some major shifts from a legislative standpoint that have come down into our public school system, not only in NAFC but all school systems in the state of Indiana," Madison said. "One major thing our parents are going to see just right off the bat at the start of the school year is students are not going to pay for textbooks or curricular fees in the state of Indiana."
Madison said parents who qualify for free or reduced price lunches still need to fill out the proper forms even though textbooks are now free.
"That information is used for a number of things, not only to get their students free and reduced meals at school, it also helps our numbers when we're applying for grants," Madison said. "Title numbers are utilized to make sure that our school corporation gets all the revenue it needs to meet all the programs we have to develop to meet needs of all our kids."
After months with no one in the top post, Madison said Floyd Central High School will have an interim principal after an announcement at the NAFCS Board meeting Monday night.
"We will be naming an interim this evening," Madison said. "We have been able to locate a person that just retired recently and is going to be able to come in with a load of experience, not only in the middle school setting but in a high school setting as a principal.
"We hope that that will ensure a smooth transition as we move into the school year and give us an opportunity to restart that search after the first of the year."
I'm very excited about the school district. I know from the outside looking in when I did my homework there's just an incredible amount of things to be excited about at New Albany Floyd County Schools. I'm excited to be a part of it."
