LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A southern Indiana charter school received a $680,000 grant from the Indiana Department of Education.
According to a news release, Community Montessori Public Charter School was selected to receive funding from the Charter School Programs Quality Counts grant.
The school in New Albany will be able to give free tuition to all current early education and infant and toddler families, according to a news release. The school hopes to increase community access within early childhood programs.
"As we enter out 25th year, what a wonderful gift to these families during a year of transitions," Barbara Burke Fondren, director of Community Montessori, said in a news release.
The school said families donated around $25,000 to support continued scholarship programs for families in need. Some of the funding will be used to improve learning environments inside and outside of the school.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.