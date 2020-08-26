LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The New Albany community is remembering the life of a teacher who died over the weekend.
Chad Neidiffer taught at Hazelwood Middle School. His family released a statement to WDRB News saying he had been with New Albany Floyd County Schools for more than 20 years. They said he challenged his students to perform at the best of their ability.
But first and foremost, they said Neidiffer was a family man.
Drive-thru visitation continues until 5 p.m. Wednesday at Southeast Christian Church in Jeffersonville. Guests are encouraged to decorate their cars in honor of Neidiffer.
