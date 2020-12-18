NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- Growing up during a pandemic almost seems unfair. Class is online. Hanging with friends is advised against.
As we've heard so many times before, though, no one is in this alone.
"It's hard on our teachers; it's hard on our school board; it's hard on our parents," said Brad Snyder, superintendent of New Albany-Floyd County Schools.
Snyder is one of the people making tough decisions guiding families in the school district through the pandemic. The first semester wasn't easy.
"We got to a point right before Thanksgiving where the surge was just too great," Snyder said.
E-learning rounded out 2020. Now, sights are set on the new semester with the release of new guidance Friday morning.
Students will participate in e-learning from Jan. 5-8 before returning to the classroom Jan. 11 — more than two weeks after Christmas Day. Grades 7-12 will stay on an A/B schedule.
Snyder knows some will be concerned but called the plan a great balancing act. As part of the plan, parents and students will continue to have a choice between virtual and in-person options.
"We know kids face risk because of the virus, and we know kids face risk with not being in school," he said. "We feed kids; we teach them to read."
Snyder doesn't think there will be a systemwide stop to in-person learning during the upcoming semester.
"It's very probable or possible that we may take an elementary to the e-learning level, or one of our two high schools or (a) middle school," Snyder said. "It will be a much more targeted pause than really a systemic pause."
The COVID-19 vaccine could be made available to New Albany-Floyd County Schools staff as soon as the first or second week of January, according to the superintendent. Will everyone have to take it?
"My best guess is it's going to be strongly recommended or strongly advised," Snyder said.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.