LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new survey highlights the challenges children face across Kentucky, including school preparedness and stable family lives.
The 2022 Kentucky Kids Count County Data Book was released Tuesday. The survey found child poverty rates improved in 116 of the 120 Kentucky counties, but test scores declined in about three-fourths of the state's counties.
More kids were arrested and put into the foster care system, compared to last year.
The data was collected mostly during 2020-21, but some goes back to 2018 for a larger sample size. Here's a brief breakdown of Jefferson County's results:
Economic Security:
- Children in poverty: 15.4%
Education:
- Kindergarteners ready to learn: 43%
- Fourth-graders proficient in reading: 36%
- Eight-graders proficient in math: 25%
- High school students graduating on time: 84.7%
Health Care:
- Smoking during pregnancy: 8.5%
- Low-birthweight babies: 9.2%
- Children under 19 with health insurance: 96.8%
- Teen births (rate per 1,000 women aged 15-19): 20.5
Family and Community:
- Births to mothers without a high school degree: 13.2%
- Children in foster care (rate per 1,000 children under 18): 38.7
- Children exiting foster care to reunification with parent or primary caretaker: 33%
- Youth incarcerated in the juvenile justice system (rate per 1,000 children aged 10-17): 19.9
To see how those numbers compare to previous years, you can read the full report below:
This story will be updated.
