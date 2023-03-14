LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An Iroquois High School program designed to help students get money for college is already working.
This is the first year for the school's Aspire Higher program, and a group of seniors has already received more than $2 million in college scholarship offers.
Aspire Higher helps students from underserved populations and first-generation college-goers improve their scholarship applications and interviews.
First year of Aspire Higher program at @IROQUOIS_HS helps 13 seniors garner more than $2 million in scholarship offers. These four all have full rides to college. “This program gave me hope that I could do it (afford college)”. #ChangingtheNarrative #Talent pic.twitter.com/WOoUWnnaJz— JCPS (@JCPSKY) March 14, 2023
"We worked hard for everything we have," said Nyree Damis Enner, a senior at Iroquois, who's received $183,000 in scholarships so far. "And these were opportunities given to us, and we're going to make something out of it. This is going to be a career for us. We're striving every day. We're putting in this work."
Iroquois' Aspire Higher program is modeled after a similar program that generated millions of dollars in scholarships for Fern Creek High School.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.