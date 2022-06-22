LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The University of Kentucky is preparing to welcome its largest incoming class on record, with about 6,000 first-year students expected to attend, according to a report from LEX 18.
But there isn't enough room for them all.
One of those students is Matthew Coomer, 18, of Lexington, who hopes he can just find a place to live on campus.
"I do feel like it's going to be fine," Lee Coomer, Matthew's mom, said. "But what if it's not?"
When the Coomers went online to complete the room selection process last week, they saw a message they did not expect to receive.
"It said there are no rooms at this time," Coomer said.
They received a message titled "Housing Update," thanking the Coomers for their interest in University of Kentucky Campus Housing.
"UK has experienced an unprecedented level of interest from first-year students around the country," the message read.
Another paragraph advised parents that if their child was not able to select a room "by the close of the room selection process on July 17, 2022, please continue to check the UK Campus Housing website and your UKY email for updates."
"The fear is if we wait until we hear the plan in the middle of July then rental properties very close to campus will be limited, if available at all," Coomer said.
A spokesperson for UK said that over the next several weeks, rooms will become available as students inform the university about changes to their plans.
"Someone from the housing assignment team will reach out by July 15 once a space has been made available," Jay Blanton, the UK spokesperson, said.
Blanton said that extenuating circumstances or hardship issues may prompt the university to provide a waiver, but he would not comment on any specific case.
