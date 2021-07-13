LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Oldham County Schools will not require masks for staff and students who are fully vaccinated, but it is recommending that those who are not fully vaccinated continue to wear masks.
In a social media post, the school district said it is following the latest information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The updated policy means those who are vaccinated will not have to wear masks indoors or outdoors at OCS buildings and properties.
Those who are not vaccinated should wear masks indoors and wear masks outdoors when social distancing isn't possible. Anyone who wants to wear a mask may do so.
Oldham County Schools is recommending social distancing where it's possible, but it says some exceptions may include "lunch, seat time, and other stationary times throughout the day."
The district says "no student or staff member should be asked if they are vaccinated. Whether an individual has been vaccinated is a personal decision that each student and staff will make on their own. Also, no student or staff member should be harassed, belittled or teased for wearing or not wearing a mask while on school grounds."
The post says more guidance is expected from the Kentucky Department of Education and the Kentucky Department of Public Health, but for now, the district will follow its updated mask policy.
Jefferson County Public Schools released its mask policy on Sunday, which calls for JCPS students and staff members who are not fully-vaccinated must wear masks inside school buildings and buses. Masks will not be required for students while outside on JCPS property,
