LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A parent waved a gun at a bus with Noe Middle School students on board, Principal Jennifer Cave told parents in a letter Thursday.
Cave said a parent walked up Thursday morning to a group of students at a bus stop for bus No. 1519 and asked the students questions. Then, when the bus arrived and the students boarded, the parent followed the bus in a car and then waved a gun at the bus.
The JCPS Police Department is investigating and mental health providers were available at the school for students to talk to about the situation.
You can read her full letter to parents below:
Dear Noe Middle School Families:
We work hard daily to ensure our school is safe and welcoming for all students and staff. I'm writing to ensure you have the most accurate information about a situation that impacted our school today.
This morning, a parent walked up to a group of our students at a bus stop for Bus #1519 and asked the students several questions. When the bus arrived, the students boarded, and the parent got into a car, followed the bus, and waved a gun at the bus.
The JCPS Police Department is investigating the actions of the adult. Mental health providers are available at our school for students who would like to talk with someone about what happened.
At Noe Middle School, we pride ourselves on providing a safe and secure learning environment for all students. Our students' success depends not only on what we do inside Noe Middle School but on the support, encouragement, and guidance our students receive in the community. We let all of our students know they can make a positive difference in the world and hope all members of the Noe community will set good examples for our students.
If you have any questions, please feel free to contact me through the school office at 502-485-8307.
Thank you for all you do to support our Noe Middle School students and staff.
Sincerely,
Jennifer Cave
Principal
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.