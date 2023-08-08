LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Oldham County Schools is trying attract and retain its teachers despite a pay disparity that is causing concern for some parents.
Some Oldham County parents are worried their children's school won't be fully staffed as the school year begins on Wednesday. Sarah Little's son goes to Oldham County High School.
"We picked Oldham County specifically because of the schools like most parents," Little said. "There are a lot of concerns. I know I'm not alone in them."
Parents say too many teachers are leaving Oldham County schools for other opportunities. Tune into @WDRBNews at 4:30pm to find out where they’re going. pic.twitter.com/uceoUmMKXO— Molly Jett (@MolJett) August 8, 2023
Little is now worried about her son's education.
"As of right now, my high schooler has two classes that don't have teachers," Little said. "There may be a plan to still cover curriculum, but that's different than having a teacher and it's also different to teach the curriculum than it is to have a more body supervising."
There are more than 30 teacher vacancies listed on Oldham County Schools' employment application portal, but the school district said some of those were filled recently.
"As of the eve before school starting, it does not appear that way," Little said.
Superintendent Jason Radford said the school district will have a teacher in every classroom.
"Our staffing, recruitment, retention, our numbers are better than they were two years ago, better than last year," Radford said. "But this symbolizes and really illustrates the efforts that we're taking to do just that to recruit and to retain."
On Monday, the Oldham County Board of Education approved a stipend as a way to say "thank you" to current employees or anyone hired before Sept. 15. Full-time employees will receive $1,500 while part-time employees will get $750 from the stipend.
"It's a way to say thank you and to also help us fill some needed positions, really the support staff and additional classroom teachers for others that we need to help us support our students," said Superintendent Jason Radford. "This symbolizes and really illustrates the efforts that we're taking to recruit and retain."
During the special-called meeting, Oldham County Board of Education also approved hiring an additional School Resource Officer (SRO), increasing the school district's total to 11. The board also increased substitute teacher's daily rate by $30.
|Oldham County Schools
|Jefferson County Public Schools
|Shelby County Schools
|0 years of experience, Rank III
|$39,182
|$47,096
|$41,201
|5 years of experience, Rank III
|$43,923
|$53,447
|$46,128
|10 years of experience, Rank III
|$49,757
|$60,634
|$52,860
Little believes the stipend and increase in substitute pay are good stopgap measures.
"We definitely needed the measure of increasing our sub pay," Little said. "We definitely need to increase our teacher faith, but it's a multi-faceted problem. And I don't have the solution."
Some teachers have left Oldham County Schools for jobs at Jefferson County Public Schools (JCPS) and private schools in Louisville because of better pay.
John Cox, who coaches youth sports in Louisville and Oldham County, believes teachers who leave Oldham County Schools decided to for financial reasons.
"They may feel selfish internally or something because they're leaving for money, but when you look at that drastic pay gap, you'd almost be immoral for you to not go get an extra 40 or 50 percent for your family," Cox said. "The people that I know that have done it, it ends up being within a year or two."
Some parents worry about how students could suffer in the classroom.
"It's not fair to our students and it's not fair to us as taxpayers and parents in this county," Little said.
Oldham County Schools is looking to hire for other positions besides teachers like custodians and bus drivers. The district has enough bus drivers to cover every route, but they would like to have 15 more. The Oldham County Schools' employment application portal says they have 19 custodian openings.
Oldham County students go back to school August 9th.
