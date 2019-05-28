JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- Shattered glass, cries for help and a fake rush to the hospital marked a realistic lesson for the Jeffersonville High School's teenage drivers Tuesday.
The scenario played out during a drill on the high school track. Students filled the stands looking down on a mangled Toyota. Inside, two classmates with fake blood dried on their faces.
"We can only hope that the work we're doing today creates one less crash," Jeffersonville Fire Sgt. Justin Ames said
"Everything felt so real, like I was dying or something," said senior Sahara McIntire, who was freed from car with jaws of life and taken by stretcher to a waiting ambulance. "I learned that people should be more careful while driving, especially because there are so many distractions nowadays."
The scenario for the crash seems familiar. Two friends were heading out after school when a soda spilled in the car, and that split-second lapse in attention prompted the wreck.
Jeffersonville High School Executive Principal Julie Straight hopes the lesson lasts the summer and beyond.
"When one student has a tragedy, the ripple effect just keeps going through the school," Straight said.
The message hits home as Jeffersonville High School students saw classmates seriously hurt in crashes this year.
"It's very easy for that to happen to anybody, and I think that's what needs to be known," senior Ali Wasdovich said.
Sahara remembers an accident that could have been more serious for a friend.
"She was going around the roundabout, and I guess she wasn't looking, and her car flipped about three times," she said. "She was OK, thank the lord."
The demonstration doubled as a career-fair-like event for the roughly 2,000 students in attendance. Jeffersonvilee High School recently split into academies where students enroll in different specialties including public service. The students took part in a question-and-answer session with first responders after the mock crash
"We're able to interact with the students in a way to explain exactly what it is that we are doing here," Ames said.
The most recent numbers from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showed about 2,400 teenage drivers died in car wrecks in 2016, which is nearly six teens each day. Nearly 300,000 drivers between the ages of 15-19 were injured in traffic accidents that same year, costing $13.6 billion.
