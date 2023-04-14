LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Detectives with Indiana State Police are working with local school administrators and law enforcement officials after dozens of schools across Indiana received bomb threats Friday, prompting at least two districts to cancel in-person classes.
Salem Community Schools, along with Madison Consolidated Schools in southern Indiana, decided to switch to e-learning Friday after receiving the bomb threats. A post on the Salem Schools Facebook page said the district received the threat in an email Thursday night. The post stated that the buildings and grounds were searched, and nothing was found.
Although the threat was deemed "not credible," officials decided to cancel in-person classes at both districts and switch to e-learning "out of an abundance of caution."
The bus will not be available for Salem students who attend Prosser.
According to a news release from the sheriff's office in Jefferson County, Indiana, another bomb threat against the Madison Consolidated School System was reported early Friday morning. The threat "has been made to numerous school districts across the state."
The release stated that all public and private schools in the district were searched in addition to Madison Consolidated Schools, but "no immediate threat was located." The district announced it was switching to e-learning Friday in a Facebook post, directing parents to check their email for more information.
A release from Indiana State Police stated that emails were sent to several dozen schools that threatened "the use of explosive devices that had allegedly been planted on various school campuses."
State troopers throughout the state have been communicating with schools and coordinating searches with local officials. No suspicious or explosive devices were found.
Investigators are working to determine the origin of the threats.
