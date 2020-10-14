LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Harrison County Community Foundation will continue funding free preschool for 4-year-olds in southern Indiana.
The foundation's Jumpstart Preschool program serves the most at-risk students who are at or below the 200% federal poverty level. The program is offered at Rainbow’s End Child Care Center in Corydon, North Harrison Elementary in Ramsey and Morgan Elementary in Palmyra.
Four-year-old children legally living in Harrison County are eligible for the program. Parents can enroll through Harrison County Community Services or by calling 812-364-1142.
Blue River Services said it is receiving more than $133,000 to help fund 30 preschoolers during the 2020-21 school year.
