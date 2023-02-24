LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Lawmakers in Frankfort have taken ideas from educators on how to address the teacher shortage and while it doesn't address all the problems, educators said it is a good start.
House Bill 319 is a cumulation of recommendations made to the state House Education Committee, including several points made by the Coalition to Sustain the Education Profession, a group of educators created by The Kentucky Association of School Administrators.
"House Bill 319 is a good first step," Rep. James Tipton, chairman of the House Education Committee and author of House Bill 319, said.
The bill would require districts to complete exit surveys, create a marketing campaign promoting education and reduce barriers to license transfers and employment, and several other tasks to promote teaching as a profession.
"It's a great start, lots of work to be done," Jesse Bacon, the Bullitt County Schools Superintendent, said.
Bacon is part of the Coalition to Sustain the Education Profession that made recommendations to Tipton and the House Education Committee on how to help the crisis. One of the recommended ideas taken is to create a marketing campaign to promote teaching.
"We don't talk about the positive things enough," Bacon said. "And so, I think having a really targeted campaign around all the great things are going on in our public schools is going to be beneficial."
Another recommendation implemented in the bill would be to require educators to complete exit surveys and have the state's department of education, develop a system to report exit survey data.
"Getting KDE to collaborate and get all that information will be hugely beneficial, I think, for districts to understand why it is that teachers are leaving," Bacon said. "But I think we need to go one step further than that, we need to have conversations with the teachers who are staying."
But Bacon said it does fall short in some areas, specifically when it comes to money and addressing teacher salaries.
"Do we want education to be solidly middle class professional? And if the answer to that answer is yes, then we have to find ways to continue to increase funding," Bacon said.
It's not a budget year in Frankfort so House Bill 319 has been presented as a low-cost fix to the problem.
The bill also doesn't create a comprehensive study into public education in the state, which Bacon said would be an added benefit to understanding root causes of the problem.
"A study like that will really help us to suggest further legislation down the road that could help us to sort of stem this problem," Bacon said.
The bill still needs to pass the full house and senate.
It passed in the House Education Committee on Tuesday with bipartisan support.
