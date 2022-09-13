LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Racing Louisville FC star had a hard journey before landing in the United States.
Dr. Nadia Nadim fled Afghanistan at just 11 years old after her father was killed by the Taliban. She and her family later fled to Pakistan then Denmark, where she's now a member of the national team.
"We need to see things before we 100% believe in them," she said. "So, we need to relate and I think with me standing here, and showing, listen, I was literally in the same spot as you guys but I kind of made it, if you can say so and if it's possible for me, it's definitely possible for you."
Nadim was named Denmark's Player of the year in 2016 and 2017. On Tuesday, she shared her story with 31 students who attend Newcomer Academy.
She originally made her debut with Racing Louisville FC on July 25, 2021.
"I know they're motivated, but sometimes you just need a bit of an extra spark and I hope that I could be a part of that spark," Nadim said.
