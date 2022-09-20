LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- JCPS middle schoolers are learning to save lives inside Ramsey Middle School, where students are being trained to administer CPR and other first aid treatments.
Seventh graders at Ramsey recently learned skills like charting and wound care, including cleaning and wrapping wounds. They also learned how to set a broken arm using a ruler and a homemade sling.
They're now moving into an introductory course in CPR, and by the end of the unit they'll earn a certification.
The lessons are part of Ramsey's Explore Healthcare program. Ramsey is one of six middle schools taking part in the JCPS Explore Academies program that allows students to explore different career paths before focusing on the one they like the most.
During the hands-on training, students practice in life-like situations while also learning information about the human heart and how it functions. They'll learn how to detect a heart attack and what to do if they see someone in cardiac arrest.
"I think it's pretty cool and it's pretty cool for other kids to learn as well if they want to work in the nursing field or in a doctor's office," said Makayla Huffman, a student in the program.
Instructor Margaret Saria says the first time a student uses their life-saving skill may be on a family member or friend.
"Out of hospital, sudden cardiac arrests 70 percent of the time happen at home," Saria said. "And a lot of these kids come from single-parent households, or they have siblings that are younger or older, they're taking care of kids, so it's never too soon to learn how to save a life."
Saria says the kids love the training, and it gives them a great foundation if they want to move into a healthcare career in the future.
