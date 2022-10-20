LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A junior at Sacred Heart Academy in Louisville earned a perfect score on the ACT.
Lena Fultz got 36 composite score on the ACT, the highest score possible that is achieved by fewer than half of 1% of students who take the test. In 2021, just 4,055 out of 1.29 million students who took the ACT got a 36, Sacred Heart said in a news release Thursday.
SHA said Fultz has earned Service Honor Roll for three years and serves as an assisting ACT tutor for underserved high school students in Louisville. She's a member of the Sacred Heart Academy National Honor Society and a Frazier Fellow through the Jean Frazier Leadership Institute.
Fultz's older brother, Benjamin, also earned a perfect score in 2013 while attending St. Xavier High School.
Also, SHA said Thursday that 10 of its students were recognized by the National Merit Corporation: six semifinalists and four commended students:
Semifinalists:
- Julia Ceresa
- Lauren Ceresa
- Shelby Davis
- Lucy Dixon
- Grace Guernsey
- Arianna Martinelli
Commended Students:
- Abby Rutledge
- Erin McLarney
- Isabella Yochum
- Verity Brown
