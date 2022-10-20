Lena Fultz

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A junior at Sacred Heart Academy in Louisville earned a perfect score on the ACT.

Lena Fultz got 36 composite score on the ACT, the highest score possible that is achieved by fewer than half of 1% of students who take the test. In 2021, just 4,055 out of 1.29 million students who took the ACT got a 36, Sacred Heart said in a news release Thursday.

SHA said Fultz has earned Service Honor Roll for three years and serves as an assisting ACT tutor for underserved high school students in Louisville. She's a member of the Sacred Heart Academy National Honor Society and a Frazier Fellow through the Jean Frazier Leadership Institute.

Fultz's older brother, Benjamin, also earned a perfect score in 2013 while attending St. Xavier High School.

Also, SHA said Thursday that 10 of its students were recognized by the National Merit Corporation: six semifinalists and four commended students:

Semifinalists:

  • Julia Ceresa
  • Lauren Ceresa
  • Shelby Davis
  • Lucy Dixon
  • Grace Guernsey
  • Arianna Martinelli

Commended Students:

  • Abby Rutledge
  • Erin McLarney
  • Isabella Yochum
  • Verity Brown
Sacred Heart said 10 of its students were recognized by the National Merit Corporations: four semifinalists and four finalists. Photo courtesy of SHA.

