LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Students and teachers in Bullitt County return to school in less than a week, and Superintendent Dr. Jesse Bacon joined WDRB Mornings Thursday for a preview of what to expect.
Bacon shared the district's plans for school safety, bus routes and staffing.
"We have great partnerships with all of out local agencies -- Mt. Washington Police, Bullitt County Police, Shepherdsville Police, Hillview, Pineview Village -- and they provide us SROs for all of our campuses," Bacon said. "And they're there to lend a helping hand anytime we need them."
When it comes to getting students to school, the district has shortened bus routes and hired new drivers to make everything run smoother.
Officials encourage parents to download the BCPS Bus App to get the most recent information on everything happening in the district.
Bacon says there will be teachers in every classroom when classes resume on Aug. 9.
