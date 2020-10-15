LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Salem Community Schools is moving to online learning for the rest of October due to the number of positive COVID-19 cases in Washington County, Indiana, and mandated quarantine measures.
In a Facebook post, district officials said the decision was made in conjuncture with the Washington County Health Department and will hopefully "mitigate the effects on our students, staff, and community."
Online learning starts Friday. The district said students' course work will be posted to Google Classrooms by 9 a.m. each day through Oct. 30. Students are expected to return to classrooms on Nov. 2.
In-season sports may continue during the remote learning, the district said in the Facebook post.
Parents who would like to participate in meal pickups for their student/s ages 18 and younger should fill out an online form by next week.
