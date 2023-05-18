TAYLORSVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- At 18 years old, Nathan Wimsatt was the life of the party. During the height of senior year, soccer games, tennis matches and graduation were high on the priority list.
"He was very outgoing," said Brian Wimsatt, Nathan's father. "He could light up a room."
He was living the dream, until the unexpected struck.
Kentucky State Police said Wimsatt was driving a 1991 Mazda Miata when he lost control and hit an embankment just after 11:30 p.m. on a Saturday last month. Police said the vehicle overturned and Wimsatt was ejected. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
"It was the worse day of my life," Brian Wimsatt said. "No parent wants to get a phone call saying that their child was in a car accident and he didn’t make it.
"What keeps us going is our faith and knowing that he is in heaven. He is in a better place."
Wimsatt was a student-athlete at Spencer County High School in Taylorsville, playing soccer and tennis, according to the school. Nathan was a Kentucky Provost Scholar and wanted to be a pharmacist after graduating from the University of Kentucky.
"He was pretty much just my best friend, and we did everything together said Conner Sheble, Nathan's friend. "You just never know what to expect from him. Just an overall fun guy to be around."
Since the crash, the Taylorsville community has embraced the Wimsatt family, raising more than $30,000 on a GoFundMe page. And the family decided to honor Nathan with a scholarship to Spencer County in his name.
"When all of this happened, we thought about what we can do to keep Nathans's memory alive," Brian Wimsatt said. "And that is the first thing that came to mind. Let's set up a scholarship fund in his name."
Keeping the legacy alive, Sheble received the first scholarship Wednesday.
"It felt good but I don’t know," Sheble said "I just wish he was here."
Nathan's memory is living on through generosity and community.
"We want the Wimsatts to see that we do care about them and support them," said Shannon Walls, a family friend.
A benefit concert will be held for the scholarship fund from 5-9:30 p.m. May 27 at Spencer County High School. There will be food trucks, a live band and raffles.
