LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Artificial Intelligence or AI can translate languages, analyze data and even write you a 10-page essay.
In recent years, Artificial Intelligence has made significant strides in various industries, and now it's poised to transform the education landscape. It's technology students could be using in their classrooms.
"It's at the infancy stage," said Kermit Belcher, Jefferson County Public Schools Chief Information officer. But he admits he used AI to prepare for the interview for this story.
Chat GPT, You Chat and Google Bard are all platforms of Artificial Intelligence accessible with a simple click. They're powerful and useful.
Belcher said this year, there's no board-created AI policy, but students will not be able to access it on JCPS devices. "We currently have that blocked."
Belcher knows they can't police students from using the technology, so they plan to show kids how to use AI responsibly.
"It could be inaccurate information, so our students need to be able to determine that and make their own decisions," Belcher explained.
In Bullitt County classrooms, students can access an AI bot, but it may be teachers using the tool more.
"AI is coming whether we're ready for it or not," said Brandy Howard, the Bullitt County Schools Chief Academic Officer.
"I will tell you that we use it all the time," she said. "Our teachers are utilizing AI to support with lesson plans and unpacking standards and really to make their jobs more efficient. If we do it, right, somehow figured out how to control systems smarter than us, it will be amazing."
Dr. Roman Yampolskiy with the University of Louisville is studying and researching AI from doing the worst, "like not killing you," he said.
"It can be used for terrorist attacks, used to generate new weapons, new pandemic, viruses, pretty much anything. The whole point is if it's smarter than you, you can't predict what it's capable of," he added.
Yampolskiy says the technology is serious and advancing quickly, and he questioned how we are going to control technology that thinks for itself.
"So short term is all going to be kind of fun for everyone. What happens long term is being decided right now," he said.
