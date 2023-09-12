LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Security was briefly heightened at a school in Jefferson County Tuesday morning after someone made a threat against the school.
According to Carolyn Callahan, a spokeswoman for Jefferson County Public Schools, Lassiter Middle School was briefly placed on heightened security because of the threat.
A message distributed to parents on Tuesday, and signed by Principal Timothy Alexander, said the decision was made to protect students and staff.
"This morning we were alerted to a bomb threat that referenced our campus and immediately notified JCPS Police," he wrote. "We increased the security level of the building, the K-9 unit conducted a sweep of our campus, and police quickly deemed that it wasn't a legitimate threat. We are back to normal operations of the building."
