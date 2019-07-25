LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- When Stephanie Stone's kids go back to class, they won't be the only ones doing some math.
Arithmetic is a pre-req from mom.
"We have a total of six between me and my husband," she said. "You're looking at $200 a kid, times six. That's $1,200."
Figuring out how to finance new clothes, socks, haircuts, shoes and school supplies is a tough assignment. Making it work is hard for some, but it's impossible for others.
It's why JCPS is hosting several school supply giveaways leading up to the beginning of the school year.
"There's no judgement," said Dr. Gwen Goffner with JCPS Family Resource & Youth Services Centers. "We just want to be sure that our students, our family and our community have the things that they need."
Churches, businesses and several community partners do the collecting. The JCPS Family Resource and Youth Services Centers coordinate the giveaways. All students have to do is show up with a parent, and they get a backpack full of supplies. Thursday's giveaway was held at Valley High School.
Parents, like Stone, couldn't be more thankful. She was able to subtract from a growing list, and that meant the world.
"This really helped out tremendously," she said.
Other JCPS Back to School Events:
July 27 — Kindergarten ReadyFest at Farnsley Middle, 10 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.
July 27 — Emmanuel Assembly of God, 6-8 p.m.
Aug. 1 — The Academy @ Shawnee, 1-4 p.m.
Aug. 2 — Cochran Elementary School, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Aug. 3 — Lighthouse Community Center, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Aug. 3 — Olmsted Academy North, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Aug. 3 — Meyzeek Middle School, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Aug. 8 — Southwick Community Center, 4-7 p.m.
Aug. 10 — Thomas Jefferson Middle School, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Aug. 11 — New Birth Church, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.