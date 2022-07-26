LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Several southern Indiana school districts return to the classroom on Wednesday.
Districts including Greater Clark, Lanesville, and Borden-Henryville start classes for students on July 27. Other districts including Silver Creek, New Albany Floyd County, and Clarksville Community School Corporation begin just days after.
One of the things still in discussion with going back to school is COVID-19.
"This is, I guess, our third 'back to school' since the pandemic hit," said Clark County Health Officer Dr. Eric Yazel. "Murphy's law, all three years we've been kind of on an upswing in our area as the kids went back to school. It'd be nice to be on one of the lulls but we don't get to choose, unfortunately."
Yazel said he met with leaders from schools across Clark County on Monday afternoon, making sure there's open communication with the health department and school districts as students and teachers prepare to return to the classroom.
He said on a positive note, doctors now know a lot more about COVID than they did early on in the pandemic. He believes most guideline changes throughout the school year will now likely apply to individual schools or classrooms instead of districts as a whole.
Yazel said if students are sick, keep them at home.
"If your child is feeling bad and has any symptoms that could be related to COVID, this isn't the year to try and get your perfect attendance award," he said.
As for school lunches, at least one district is working around some changes. This year, free lunch will not be automatic for all Greater Clark County students. Instead, families can apply for the free/reduced lunch program at any time throughout the school year.
Beverley Woodring, food service director for Greater Clark County Schools, said she's been working to get ready for the new school year. She said at full price, school breakfast is $1.50 per day. Elementary lunch is $3.00 per day and lunch for secondary students is $3.25 per day.
"We include healthy whole grains, lean proteins, low-fat dairy, and fresh fruit and vegetables in every students' lunch," she said.
For an after-school snack, Woodring said yogurt is a healthy treat.
Going back to school also requires schedule adjustments when it comes to sleep patterns. According to Dr. Courtney Minor with UofL Health, instead of trying to force yourself to fall asleep earlier, she said the best way to get into a routine is to try waking up earlier.
"I know that's not what people want to hear, but waking up 15-20 minutes earlier each morning will therefore naturally promote an earlier bedtime at night," said Minor.
She also suggested turning off screens like TVs and phones 30 minutes before bedtime.
Several Kentucky schools will return to the classroom within the first two weeks of August. Bullitt County, Oldham County, and Jefferson County Public Schools all start back Aug. 10.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.