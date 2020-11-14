LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Due to a recent surge of COVID-19 cases, Shelby County Public Schools will conduct nontraditional instruction (NTI) beginning Wednesday, Nov. 18, through Thanksgiving break.
"Because of increased quarantines and absences among staff and students, we are unable to provide consistency in our current educational program," Superintendent Dr. Sally Sugg said in a letter to families on Saturday.
Averaging 55.4 daily COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents, Shelby County is among the majority of Kentucky's 120 counties in experiencing a "critical" spread of the virus, according to data from the Department for Public Health. The state's red-zone recommendations advise school districts to move to virtual learning if they haven't already.
More than 70% of the students in the district chose to be in school buildings for face-to-face instruction when the district returned to classes in September, according to a WDRB News report from Oct. 21. At the time, district leaders said they were confident in each school's unique plans to keep students distant, masked and sanitized.
A few weeks later, though, and all classes will be moved online for the five days leading up to Thanksgiving break (Nov. 25-27). District officials said they will wait to announce plans for after the holiday break.
"During this time please call your child’s school to report any illnesses or COVID-19 information to the school nurse," Sugg said in the letter.
For more information about the district's pandemic response, visit its official website.
