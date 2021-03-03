LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Shelby County Public Schools is looking for companies interested in hiring some of its students right out of high school.
One hundred graduating seniors who are ready to start their careers will participate in a virtual hiring symposium the district is hosting next week with the Shelby County Industrial & Development Foundation.
The students are fully trained in several skilled careers, including areas like manufacturing and transportation.
"These guys and gals are ready and looking for employment," said Sara Greene, principal of the Shelby County Area Tech Center. "Some (students) could be looking for part-time employment, summer employment maybe before they go off to college and some of them even full-time employment that are ready to go."
The school district is asking nearby companies to participate in the hiring symposium in an effort to expand the local workforce. For more information, or to reserve a company's virtual time slot, contact Elizabeth Ernspiker at elizabeth@scidf.com.
