LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Silver Creek School Corporation has announced significant upgrades to some of its schools.
Construction is expected to get underway in June for Phase 1 of the project, which includes 38 new classrooms, a science lab, a student union and a media center.
The first phase will also include a new cafeteria and kitchen.
Phase 2, which will take place later this year, will include additions and renovations to the high school's performing arts building. Phase 2 also consists of updates to athletic field improvements on the high school campus.
Copyright 2022 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.