LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Silver Creek Primary and Elementary schools will switch to online learning until the end of November.
The Silver Creek School Corporation said the schools are struggling with staffing because of COVID-19. E-Learning starts Friday, Nov. 6, and will continue through Nov. 24. Students will have Nov. 25 through Nov. 27 off for Thanksgiving break.
The district plans to have students back in the classroom on Nov. 30.
School officials said the decision was made in collaboration with the Clark County Health Department.
