LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Simmons College is teaming up with the University of Kentucky.
The agreement announced Tuesday morning creates a new pre-law and teacher education program at Simmons and gives opportunities for students and staff to visit for special events and speakers at the two schools.
Simmons President Dr. Kevin Cosby and UK's provost Robert DiPaola signed the agreements that allows the two campuses to work together.
Starting right away, students and staff will be opening invitations to educational speakers and campus events in both Lexington and Louisville.
Next, Simmons will be revitalizing a pre-law program that is expected to start next fall. A planned teacher education track is expected to take two to three years.
Cosby says this partnership is just the beginning. "What we must provide Black kids in poor neighborhoods are paths to success. And if we can do that, we will be fulfilling the dream of Martin Luther King," he said.
The announcement marks the latest in a string of facility and educational expansions for Simmons College. The historically Black college told WDRB in the fall that enrollment has doubled.
