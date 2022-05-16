LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Simmons College of Kentucky received a $200,000 donation from a Louisville bank to fund new student scholarships and the restoration of a historic building.
The foundation of Republic Bank, headquartered in Louisville, donated the money to Louisville's only official Historically Black College or University. It will help Simmons add five new annual scholarships for full-time students who maintain a 2.5 GPA while enrolled in business, communications, sociology or data science.
“This investment from Republic Bank will help us recruit and develop more young Black talent,” Dr. Kevin Cosby, president of Simmons, said in a new release Monday. “We’re grateful to have committed partners like Republic who are directly increasing access to education and training to help our students become successful leaders.”
The donation will also go toward the restoration of the SchoolHouse building, which once served as Kentucky's first public school for Black students. The building served as the Central Colored School on West Kentucky Street until 1894, when it was relocated and renamed. It continued to serve an educational purpose until 1970, and 10 years later, it'd been forgotten and left vacant.
“We’re proud to join Simmons College in reviving a historic building that served students for more than a century,” Logan Pichel, president and CEO of Republic Bank, said in a news release. “Through this investment, we hope to build upon Simmons’ strong foundation, making even more resources available to grow future leaders in our community.”
