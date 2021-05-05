LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A social media threat made toward Seymour High School and one of its students came from a 15-year-old in New York, according to authorities in southern Indiana.
The Seymour Police Department was made aware of the threat against the student and high school on Instagram just before 11 p.m. on May 1 but said the post was "quickly taken down or deleted."
Information from social media platforms and cellphone carriers led investigators to a portion of Suffolk County on Long Island, New York, according to a Facebook post from the Seymour Police Department. Once authorities identified the teen as a suspect, they said he admitted to making the threat and "picked the Seymour High School student and the Seymour High School at random.
"Suffolk County Investigators also conducted a search of the suspect's home and no weapons were found," the Seymour Police Department said in its post. "The suspect told Suffolk County Investigators that he never intended to carry out the threat."
The Jackson County Prosecutor's Office is looking at possible charges against the teen, according to Seymour Police.
