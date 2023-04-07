LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville-based program wants medical supplies to assist people around the world.
SOS is a global organization helping people in need that's after a natural disaster or during conflict. It has partnered with hospitals and medical institutions to collection supplies and redirect them.
On Friday, volunteers packed supplies for shipment to Ghana that's leaving on Monday.
But new partnerships hope to continue help locally as well. Recently, the organization partnered with Jefferson County Public Schools to express the importance of World Health Day.
"Through our efforts, we are partnering with JCPS to improve the educational side of it," Brian Jointer, the local health program manager, said. "And to make sure kids coming through have the supplies they need to learn and be better at what they do."
SOS collects about 2,000 pounds of medical supplies a day.
