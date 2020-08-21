LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Stanley Clark School in South Bend, Indiana, is letting its students trade classrooms for a tent.
Some students have been learning in a tent that has been converted into a classroom in an effort to prevent students from contracting COVID-19. Officials at the school say they will use the tent to allow students to learn outside as much as possible.
The tent has a space set up for literature circles, Spanish lessons, Art and even Geometry. The school posted about the success of the tent on its Facebook page Tuesday.
"I will be outdoors with a pod, while the guide for our level will be inside with the other pod," said Grace Kyle, an assistant guide. "It is about 12 students per pod."
Teachers say it won't be hard to adapt, since the school was already holding outdoor classes before the pandemic.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.