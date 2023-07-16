LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Clarksville got in the back-to-school spirit with a free school supply giveaway on Sunday.
The event was held at Resurrection Life Church on Blackiston Mill Road. Nearly 1,000 people were lined up for the big giveaway.
Everything was free from school supplies, to clothes, to professional photos, haircuts and more.
The church's pastor said each year is busier than the last.
"There's more need and so we're just happy to be part to be able to do it," Chuck Evaline, a pastor at Resurrection Life Church, said. "It's a church effort, its not one person, like we've got about 80 people here working today. its just really a good thing and I think the community appreciates it."
There was also music, food, games and bounce houses for kids.
