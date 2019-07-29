LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Students at New Albany-Floyd County Schools and West Clark Community Schools head back to class Monday, July 29.
Students at Slate Run Elementary School will be walking into a brand new building. The new building is designed with state-of-the-art technology, a new security system and six more classrooms than the old building.
"We asked the community to believe in us and they did and we have shown them now that we are dedicated to education and dedicated to our children," said Slate Run principal Amy Niemeier.
NAFC's enrollment totals approximately 12,000 students in pre-kindergarten through high school programs.
Check out some of these new spaces at New Albany High School! Some of the spots include mental health offices, open eating area, space to meet with senior counselors to prep for college, and a new library. @WDRBNews pic.twitter.com/kYBHPA3V6V— Lexie Ratterman (@LRatterman_WDRB) July 29, 2019
West Clark's enrollment totals approximately 4,600 students.
