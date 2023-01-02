LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Scott County School officials say a woman took a child from the Austin Elementary playground on Monday, but police quickly returned the student within minutes.
According to a letter sent home to parents from Principal Beverly Turner and Assistant Principal Sherry Fugate, a woman came onto the school playground and left with a child.
But the district says a school resource officer and police responded and were able to quickly return the student unharmed within minutes.
Scott County School District 1 was on lockdown until the situation was resolved.
Austin Elementary is reassessing playground protocols to increase security for students.
WDRB News has reached out to administration for more information.
The full letter is available to read below:
