INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WDRB) -- As Indiana students turn the page to start a new school year, their reading scores are not keeping up.
One in five third grade students are failing their reading proficiency tests, according to the state's IREAD scores.
"We need that, it's a life skill we need to have," said Abby Klein, director and founder of Klein Learning Systems, a tutoring service in southern Indiana.
In the 2021-22 school year, student scores showed 81.6% of students passed statewide. It's almost a half percent of improvement from the 2020-21 school year when 81.2% students passed. But neither of those years' scores are better than before the pandemic. In the 2019-20 school year, third graders' reading proficiency rate was 87%. Standardized testing did not take place 2019-20 school year because of pandemic lockdowns.
Klein's tutoring service specializes in helping students with dyslexia, dysgraphia and dyscalculia. But as a longtime educator, she's noticed the concern from parents looking to keep their students on track.
"They feel like they need extra support, more intervention besides in school maybe they're not getting at school," Klein said.
IREAD scores show an overall decline since the 2014-15 school year. But the most significant decrease came after the first year of the pandemic. The 2021-22 tests showed slight improvement.
The data shows minority students also fall behind their peers. While Black and Hispanic students had a small percentage gain in 2021-22, Black students continue to perform 20 percentage points below their peers, and Hispanic students continue to perform 15 percentage points below their peers.
"There's something about being in person and being intentional, you know, for their learning," said Klein.
Klein said virtual learning was likely the biggest challenge for the 14,000 students who did not pass last year's proficiency exam.
Both Klein, and the state's top education officials, recognize it is critical to get students back on track.
Education officials in Indiana said students who are poor readers at the third grade level, will likely remain poor readers throughout their life.
"It's all about that foundation, you know, laying that groundwork early on, making sure they have that strong foundation," said Klein.
